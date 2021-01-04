Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.75. 3,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.