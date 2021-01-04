Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$128.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$97.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark upped their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$97.63.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock traded up C$4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,204. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$113.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$97.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.37.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The business had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.9830153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total value of C$540,987.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,052 shares in the company, valued at C$3,231,875.32. Also, Director Brian Leland sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.37, for a total value of C$129,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,856.83. Insiders sold a total of 20,795 shares of company stock worth $2,007,394 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

