Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $227.41 on Monday. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $239.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average of $183.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

