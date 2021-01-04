Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 4th (AAON, ABG, ACLS, AEYE, AHT, ALG, ALTA, ALTR, BCKIF, JDSPY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 4th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

