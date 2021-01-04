Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 4th (ABNB, AI, BKNG, CHDN, DAO, DASH, HYFM, MCD, OMRNY, PUBM)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 4th:

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). They issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO). Macquarie issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). They issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM). Truist issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM). They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF). They issued a buy rating and a $2.20 price target on the stock.

