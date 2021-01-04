Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 4th (1COV, AAPL, ADS, AF, AT1, AZN, BA, BAS, BNR, CEC1)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 4th:

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $132.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

was given a $115.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) was given a €3.00 ($3.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $307.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) was given a €6.80 ($8.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $330.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) was given a €116.00 ($136.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.60 ($10.12) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) was given a €194.00 ($228.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $235.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $164.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $162.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $140.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $170.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $42.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 400 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) was given a €6.70 ($7.88) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) was given a €2.30 ($2.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) was given a €1.70 ($2.00) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €181.00 ($212.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $170.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

