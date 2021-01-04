Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 4th (ADMA, AIR, ASML, BAC, BK, CEC1, CFG, CMA, COF, CYBR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 4th:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €325.00 ($382.35) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) was given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $133.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $183.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Stephens from $55.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $156.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $51.00 to $55.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $164.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $99.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

