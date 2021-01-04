Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 4th (BBD.B, BCKIF, DASH, EQB, FSZ, HCG, JDSPY, MCD, MTTRY, NXGPY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 4th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Get Bombardier Inc Class B alerts:

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$128.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$97.00.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$30.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). Smith Barney Citigroup issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.