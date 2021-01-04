Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 4th (BBD.B, BCKIF, DASH, EQB, FSZ, HCG, JDSPY, MCD, MTTRY, NXGPY)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 4th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$128.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$97.00.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$30.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). Smith Barney Citigroup issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.