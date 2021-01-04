Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.67

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 63935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The stock has a market cap of $570.41 million, a PE ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Era Group Company Profile (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

