ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $12.30 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 61.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $35,182.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00314229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023156 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

