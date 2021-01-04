ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 35.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and $40,301.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00335184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023991 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

