Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Up 6.6%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.71. 720,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 711,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $772.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.52) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

