Essentia (ESS) Hits Market Cap of $266,434.38

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex. Essentia has a total market cap of $266,434.38 and approximately $8,048.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00043037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00342975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

