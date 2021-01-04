ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 621% compared to the typical daily volume of 403 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.57. 466,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,774. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

