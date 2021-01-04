Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $600,404.63 and $67,426.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,209,588 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

