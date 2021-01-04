Ether-1 (ETHO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,736.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $644,474.02 and $71,736.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,205,246 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

