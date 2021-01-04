Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $190,124.70 and approximately $28,810.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $998.61 or 0.03222051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,550,518 coins and its circulating supply is 177,521,105 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.