Ethereum Classic Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00021764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $793.66 million and approximately $2.05 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.68 or 0.03226804 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.