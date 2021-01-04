Ethereum Meta Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 66.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and STEX. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,153.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Ethereum Meta’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

Ethereum Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

