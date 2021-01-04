Ethos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.