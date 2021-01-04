Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Ethverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.99 million and $51,154.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00034000 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001343 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020959 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002853 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003217 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

Buying and Selling Ethverse

Ethverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

