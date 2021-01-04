Ethverse Market Capitalization Hits $2.02 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $42,487.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00035996 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001634 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021129 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002966 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

Buying and Selling Ethverse

Ethverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

