Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $652.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $657.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.29 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $693.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after buying an additional 77,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,283,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,347,000 after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $144.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 273.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.