Evedo Tops One Day Volume of $1.98 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1.98 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00340809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

