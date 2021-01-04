Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Down 9.7%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shares fell 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.35. 1,545,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,428,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EB. ValuEngine downgraded Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 619.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

