Evercore ISI Increases Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.30

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

TCW stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,430. The stock has a market cap of C$416.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.16.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

