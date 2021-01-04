Evercore ISI Upgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to “Outperform”

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $625.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $534.38 on Monday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $543.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

