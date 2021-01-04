Everipedia Price Up 59.6% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Upbit, Bancor Network and DragonEX. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $41.80 million and $15.28 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,921,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,949,806,415 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, BigONE, DragonEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.