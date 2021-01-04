Everus Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.68. In the last seven days, Everus has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official website is everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

