Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading Up 8.5%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 3,411,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 526,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $131.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 373.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

