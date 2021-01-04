EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $496.80

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 496.80 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 494.20 ($6.46), with a volume of 597824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.60 ($6.16).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 352.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

