ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0844 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $493,961.37 and approximately $3,372.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006937 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

