EXMR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000240 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

