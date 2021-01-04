Exosis (EXO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,697.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Exosis has a market capitalization of $17,024.00 and $5,697.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,360.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,016.02 or 0.03239758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00498074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.01302867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00436389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00021980 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00188480 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 666,931 coins and its circulating supply is 501,931 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.