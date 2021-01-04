Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $153.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $134.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 804.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.