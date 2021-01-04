Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.82

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.82 and last traded at $95.82, with a volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 769.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.