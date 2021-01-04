Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.89

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1290219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of research firms have commented on STAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

