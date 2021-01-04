Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,649 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,734,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,815,084. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

