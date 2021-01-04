Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,815,084. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

