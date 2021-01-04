Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $486.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO stock opened at $511.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.04. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.