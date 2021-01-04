Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) (LON:FFWD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) (LON:FFWD)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.95 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 2,738,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 720,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of £14.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.61.

Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) Company Profile (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

