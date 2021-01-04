FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,208.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,208 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,136 ($14.84), with a volume of 2716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,124 ($14.69).

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,041.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,006.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

