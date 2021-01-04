Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Bitrabbit, Coinsuper and Korbit. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00042538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00318045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Korbit, Coinall, Bitrabbit, BiKi, BitAsset, KuCoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, WazirX, IDEX, Dcoin, Binance, MXC, Coinsuper, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.