Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FQVTF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.