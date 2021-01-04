Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,848. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,231.11. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.29.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$170.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.512786 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

