Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

