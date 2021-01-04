Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.