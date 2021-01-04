Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

