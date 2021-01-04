Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.