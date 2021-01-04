Fiii Hits Market Cap of $53,553.76 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $53,553.76 and approximately $562.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00272593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00524288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

