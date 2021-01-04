Financial Analysis: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) versus Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AutoWeb alerts:

9.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AutoWeb and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $113.98 million 0.29 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -2.19 Chindata Group $120.74 million 71.29 -$24.69 million N/A N/A

AutoWeb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chindata Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AutoWeb and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chindata Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

AutoWeb currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 107.49%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential downside of 21.54%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -10.53% -49.17% -21.08% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.