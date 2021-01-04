Financial Contrast: Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) & ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY)

Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Network-1 Technologies and ARC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Network-1 Technologies has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and ARC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies $3.04 million 30.04 -$1.79 million N/A N/A ARC Group $9.50 million 0.23 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Network-1 Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies -159.42% -6.24% -6.16% ARC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARC Group beats Network-1 Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

